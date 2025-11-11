Kris Jenner celebrates ‘precious’ granddaughter Dream’s 9th birthday days after her 70th

Just days after celebrating her 70th birthday with a Bond-themed bash, Kris Jenner has another reason to celebrate.

The Kardashian- Jenner matriarch took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 10, to pen a loving note for her precious granddaughter Dream Kardashian on her 9th birthday.

She shared a carrousel of recent and old photos with the daughter of his son Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Kris Jenner’s heartwarming photo dump also featured daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Corey Gamble as well as her other grandkids.

“Happy birthday to my precious granddaughter Dream!!!! I can’t believe you are NINE!! You are such a bright light in all of our lives… so full of love, laughter, joy, and the most amazing energy, and the biggest personality,” the TV personality wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

She further added, “Watching you grow into the funniest, smartest, most creative and talented little girl fills my heart with so much pride and happiness. You are the best daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister and cousin and we all love and adore you more than words can say. Have the best day, my Dream girl!!”

Khloé Kardashian also shared glimpses into her niece’s pink-themed birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories.

Ex couple Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed their first child together, daughter Dream Renée Kardashian in 2016.