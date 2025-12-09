Kris Jenner claps back at haters fueling Kylie and Timothée Chalamet split rumors

Kris Jenner is making it clear that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still very much together!

On Monday, December 8, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch subtly but powerfully addressed the swirling split rumors by stepping out in merch from Chalamet’s upcoming film Marty Supreme.

Kris shared a photo of herself on Instagram Story where she could be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree, extending her arms, while wearing a blue Marty Supreme bomber jacket over a red dress.

“MARTY SUPREME Christmas Day!!!!!!” she sweetly captioned the photo, subtly clapping back at those insisting Kylie and Timothée had broken up.

Kris Jenner subtle move comes amid the ongoing speculations about Kylie and Timothée’s split.

The jacket is a meaningful choice and Kylie wore the same piece during a Yankees–Jays game she attended with Timothée on October 8.

Timothée Chalamet himself sported the same jacked in promotional footage earlier this year. In addition to them, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were also spotted in the statement jacket, making it one of the film’s most recognizable promo items.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since spring 2023, and made their red carpet debut in May at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.