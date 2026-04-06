Kris Jenner goes viral as success icon in China

Kris Jenner has unexpectedly emerged as a popular symbol of prosperity and success on Chinese social media. Users across the region are adopting her image as a digital talisman to “manifest” wealth, professional advancement, and personal confidence.

The trend has spread rapidly across platforms such as Xiaohongshu, Weibo, and Douyin, where posts featuring Jenner have amassed tens of millions of views. Many users have shared edited photos of Jenner in various roles—ranging from high-powered corporate executives to relatable employees—accompanied by captions wishing for career breakthroughs.

Jenner’s longstanding reputation as a shrewd businesswoman makes her an unconventional yet fitting symbol of aspiration, particularly among younger generations navigating uncertain economic climates. Digital culture analysts suggest the trend resonates deeply with Gen Z, who often blend irony with genuine belief. By using Jenner’s image, participants engage in a playful form of “manifestation” that reflects both a fascination with success rituals and a respect for her professional hustle.

What began as a simple meme has evolved into something more ceremonial. Supporters are now incorporating Jenner’s likeness into social media profiles, phone wallpapers, and digital vision boards tailored to their personal goals. To maintain the momentum, some users have even shared anecdotes attributing recent life improvements to the “Jenner effect.”

The phenomenon has also reached Jenner’s inner circle. Her daughters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, have publicly reacted to the trend, while Jenner herself leaned into the viral moment by sharing her famous catchphrase: “You’re ALL doing amazing, sweetie!” Her endorsement has further amplified the movement, transforming a niche online joke into a cross-cultural phenomenon that blends modern superstition, digital humor, and celebrity influence.