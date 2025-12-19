Kris Jenner, Khloé go ghost hunting in Kylie’s haunted home in ‘The Kardashians’

Kylie Jenner is convinced something supernatural is going on inside her home!

During the penultimate episode of season 7 of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that a spirit has been playing tricks on her at night.

Explaining the situation to her mom Kris Jenner and Scott Disick while they visit the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, Kylie shared that strange noises and unexplained incidents have made it nearly impossible for guests to stay the night.

According to her, “It started with just bangs — bangs in the walls.”

“It’s like if someone maybe fell or something. And they happen randomly. It’s either a bang night or it’s not a bang night. When I’m sleeping, I’ll wake up to things falling in my bathroom, in my closet. Like people can’t sleep over,” she added.

One of those people is her sister Kendall Jenner, who Kylie says once left her house in the middle of the night because she was too frightened to stay. To prove her point, Kylie calls the model on speakerphone and bluntly asks if she could sleep in her room.

“No!” Kendall said, adding, “Kylie’s house is 100% haunted,” Kendall said, adding, “I walk into her room, and I get chills, or I’d feel like someone was behind me. Like, I couldn’t do it.”

Later in the episode, Kylie invites Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian over for a ghost-hunting sleepover, complete with cameras set up around the house and ghost-detection devices. They all gathered in Kylie’s bedroom to share personal stories about spiritual experiences.

While no ghost appears, the moment turns emotional, with Khloé concluding that the night brought them closer together, even without a paranormal encounter.