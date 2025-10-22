Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian celebrate Kim’s 45th birthday with gushing notes

Kim Kardashian has turned 45 and her family is showering her with love and tributes!

To mark the Joyous occasion, Kris Jenner turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 21, to pen a loving wish for her “fearless” daughter.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, funny, smart, bold, brave, determined, kind, loving, loyal, fearless daughter Kimberly. From the moment you came into this world, you changed my life forever,” Jenner penned.

She further added, “You have been the greatest gift, my inspiration, my ride or die, my best friend, and one of the biggest blessings I could ever ask for. There is not a day that goes by that I am not in awe of you.”

Kris Jenner accompanied her heartfelt note with a carousel of sweet recent and old photo of herself with Kim.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian posted a slew of throwback images with the SKIMS founder.

She kicked off her carousel with a teenage photo of them where the two could be seen standing side by side in matching tops and similar short hairstyles.

Other photos in the carousel featured their baby pictures, as well as a selfie of the two sisters in their 20s.

“Best friends forever,” she captioned the post.

Kim Kardashian’s 45th birthday celebration in Paris

Kim Kardshian celebrated her 45th birthday in Paris after promoting her forthcoming legal drama, All’s Fair on Tuesday, October 21.

The multi-hyphenate looked incredible in a vintage Givenchy Haute Couture gown as she partied the night away at famed cabaret and strip club, Crazy Horse.

Earlier in the day, Kim turned heads in a baby blue vintage Dior by John Galliano gown at the All’s Fair Paris premiere event.

About ‘All’s Fair’

All’s Fair is an upcoming American legal drama series created by Ryan Murphy. The show features a star-studded cast including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson and Teyana Taylor.

According to an official synopsis, All’s Fair revolves around the story of a team of female divorce attorneys after they “leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.”

All’s Fair is set to release on Hulu on November 4.