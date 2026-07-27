Kris Jenner marks mom MJ’s birthday days after her death

Kris Jenner has paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell on what would have been her first birthday since her passing earlier this month.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on July 26, remembering her mother with a series of family photographs taken over the years.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you,” Kris captioned the post, which featured smiling portraits of MJ, affectionate mother-daughter moments and several family snapshots with her children and grandchildren.

Among the images were photos of Kris embracing her mother, the pair spending time together at a table, and larger family gatherings that included daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The birthday tribute comes just days after Kris announced MJ’s death at the age of 91.

Sharing the news on July 16, Kris described her mother as “the heart of our family” and reflected on the values she had passed down throughout her life.

“There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Kris wrote at the time.

Mary Jo Campbell welcomed Kris with engineer Robert Houghton in 1955 before later giving birth to daughter Karen Houghton.

Kim Kardashian also honoured her grandmother on what would have been her 92nd birthday, sharing an emotional message alongside a collection of family photographs on Instagram.