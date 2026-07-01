Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey enjoy glamorous girls getaway in Spain

Kris Jenner and Oprah Winfrey are soaking up the Mediterranean sun once again!

The celebrity duo, aged 70 and 72 respectively kicked off a luxurious summer getaway in Mallorca, Spain. The longtime friends were spotted arriving on the Spanish island this week for what appears to be another glamorous boating vacation, continuing a tradition of annual European escapes.

Kris Jenner embraced effortless summer style in a black-and-white polka dot dress paired with a wide-brimmed black hat, oversized sunglasses, and Mary Jane ballet flats. She completed the look with a coordinating Hermès tote bag and sparkling diamond earrings.

Oprah Winfrey opted for a relaxed yet polished ensemble, wearing a cropped shirt with high-waisted khaki trousers as she strolled along the dock before boarding the yacht.

The vacation follows a similar trip the pair enjoyed in Spain last year, when they spent time aboard entertainment mogul David Geffen’s luxury superyacht alongside Oprah’s longtime friend, Gayle King.

During that getaway, Jenner surprised Winfrey and King with pieces from daughter Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collaboration with Roberto Cavalli, with the trio later sharing photos of themselves wearing the colorful kaftans on board.

Jenner and Winfrey have shared a close friendship for years. Their bond dates back to Winfrey’s memorable 2012 interview with the Kardashian family at their home.