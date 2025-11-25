Kris Jenner remembers late sister Karen on her birthday

Kris Jenner is honoring her late sister, Karen Houghton, on what would have been her 67th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, November 24, to share a carousel of throwback photos with Karen to pay a heartfelt tribute to her.

“Happy heavenly birthday to my beautiful sister Karen,” the 70-year-old reality TV star wrote.

The momager further added, “I think about you every single day… I miss you, I love you, and I know you’re watching over all of us.”

Kris Jenner’s photo dump also featured her mother, Mary Jo Shannon (affectionately known as “MJ”), who turned 91 this year.

Her children, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian as well as late Rob Kardashian Sr. were also appeared in the photos, which was shared to the Kris Jenner’s Instagram Stories.

Karen died “unexpectedly” at the age of 65 on March 18, 2024, with Jenner announcing the news online.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time,” Jenner wrote at the time.

She further added, “Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”