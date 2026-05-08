Kris Jenner reveals why she stopped using Ozempic

Kris Jenner is finally sharing about her experience with Ozempic, revealing that the popular weight-loss drug made her feel “so sick” before she eventually found a wellness routine that worked better for her.

During an appearance on the SHE MD Podcast on Tuesday, May 5, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared details about trying the medication when it was still relatively unknown.

“I did not do, like, an Ozempic,” Jenner said. “I tried it. We tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick.”

The 70-year-old businesswoman recalled feeling so nauseous after taking the medication that she struggled to continue working.

“I can’t work anymore. I can’t. I’m so sick. I can’t, like nauseous. And so she goes, ‘Okay, okay. Let’s try something else,’” she shared.

After the difficult experience, Jenner said she and Aliabadi explored other options and eventually discovered a treatment plan that suited her better.

“I realized that a peptide injection was really great for me,” Jenner shared. “And then I follow it up with supplements.”

According to Kris Jenner, the peptide injections significantly improved her energy levels and overall wellness, helping her stay active despite her demanding schedule.