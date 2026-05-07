Kris Jenner thanks Meghan Markle for adorable Mother’s Day gift

Kris Jenner publicly thanked Meghan Markle for a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. The sweet interaction between the Sussexes and the Kardashian-Jenner family comes months after speculation surfaced about a possible rift between the two.

On Wednesday, May 6, Jenner shared photos on Instagram Stories showing candles and chocolates from Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, alongside a handwritten card from the Duchess of Sussex.

“Thank you @meghan @aseverofficial for the beautiful Mother’s Day gifts! These candles smell so delicious!! Happy Mother’s Day!!!” Jenner wrote.

The handwritten note described Jenner as “the most maternal woman in the world,” while the gift package also included chocolates from As Ever’s collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés.

The exchange comes after rumors of tension emerged late last year when photos of Prince Harry and Meghan attending Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration were removed from social media shortly after being posted.

The lavish James Bond-themed party took place in November 2025 at the Beverly Hills home of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Celebrity guests reportedly included Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele and Rich Paul.

Later on, Kim Kardashian addressed the situation during an appearance on her sister Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, explaining that the photos were removed out of respect for Remembrance Day.