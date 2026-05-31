Kris Jenner Wins Restraining Order Against Kylie’s Stalker

Kris Jenner has taken decisive legal action to protect her family, successfully obtaining a restraining order against a man she says has spent years stalking them — with a particular fixation on youngest daughter Kylie Jenner.

Court Grants Protection for All Seven Family Members

On Friday, a judge approved Kris’s emergency request for a protective order covering herself and all six of her children: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

The order bars Colorado man Kyle Robert DeWick from contacting any family member “directly or indirectly” and requires him to stay at least 100 yards away from them, their homes, workplaces, and vehicles.

Years of Unwanted Contact, From 2021 to Now

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, DeWick’s harassment began in 2021 when he repeatedly showed up at Kylie’s home. Security turned him away each time until he was arrested on his fifth attempt.

Kris alleges DeWick had constructed an elaborate delusion: that she was secretly communicating with him and encouraging him to propose to Kylie, before later “interfering” in their imagined relationship. She told the court she has “no relationship whatsoever” with DeWick.

A Recent, Alarming Resurgence

After a period of quiet, DeWick allegedly “relaunched his bid to get close” to the family. Kris claims he recently contacted neighbors, researched homes for sale in their area, and even toured a property less than a mile from the Kardashian-Jenners.

He also allegedly tried to speak to real estate agents connected to family properties and gain access to their gated community.

Adding to her concern, Kris said she learned DeWick has a criminal history that includes a violent assault. The family’s fear intensified when DeWick filed a federal action against Kris in 2024, accusing her of surveilling him and seeking what he called “access” to them.

‘Severe Emotional Distress’

In her filing, the 70-year-old momager said DeWick’s actions have caused “severe emotional distress” and that she fears for her and her kids’ safety. “I have a young child, and also fear for her safety,” Kylie said in a previous, unrelated stalking case, underscoring the family’s ongoing concerns with obsessive fans.

Not the Family’s First Stalker Case

The Kardashian-Jenners have faced multiple security threats over the years. In 2019, Kylie’s alleged stalker Brandon Sevilla Martinez was sentenced to one year in jail after trespassing on her property. Kendall Jenner has also dealt with trespassers, and Kris herself obtained a restraining order against a former security guard in 2017 after he crashed through her community gate at 1 a.m.

With this latest order granted within hours of filing, Kris has once again made it clear: the family’s safety comes first.