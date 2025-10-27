Kristen Bell stays defiant as Dax Shepard backs her through anniversary drama

Emmy Award winner Kristen Bell isn’t backing down after her controversial anniversary post caused a storm online. The actress, who marked 12 years of marriage to Dax Shepard with a joke that many found inappropriate, has reportedly made it clear she won’t be issuing any apology.

According to The Daily Mail that Kristen Bell feels she’s done nothing wrong and won’t be “bullied” into deleting her post. “She doesn’t like being told how to behave or what to say,” the insider claimed, adding that she believes the outrage has been blown out of proportion.

“Kristen thinks there are far bigger things happening in the world than a social media caption,” the source continued. “If she had the chance to post it again, she honestly would. She feels it was just humor that some people took the wrong way.”

The post in question included a tongue-in-cheek quote from Dax Shepard, reading: “I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.” Many found the comment offensive, especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and accused Kristen Bell of being “tone-deaf.”

When criticism started piling up, Kristen Bell quietly turned off the comments on her Instagram post. She also skipped a scheduled Today show appearance and made no mention of the incident during her guest spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Still, Dax Shepard appears completely unfazed. According to the same report, he’s fully behind his wife’s decision not to apologize. “He thought the post was funny,” one insider said. “Dax knows Kristen’s sense of humor better than anyone. He understood what she meant and didn’t see anything wrong with it.”

Those close to Kristen Bell are said to be split on the matter. Some friends reportedly hope the backlash will make her think twice before joking about sensitive topics. Others, however, feel she’s being unfairly targeted and that people are looking for reasons to take offense.

Despite the uproar, Kristen Bell has stayed calm and collected. She’s focusing on her family, her work, and not letting the internet dictate how she expresses herself. With Dax Shepard standing firmly beside her, she seems content to let the controversy fade on its own.

For Kristen Bell, this episode appears to be just another reminder that humor doesn’t always land the same way for everyone — but she’s not about to let that change who she is.