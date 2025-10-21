Kristen Bell slammed over ‘domestic violence’ joke in anniversary wish to Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell’s anniversary post for husband Dax Shepard has sparked heavy backlash from social media users.

Over the weekend, the 45-year-old star took to her Instagram story wo extend a heartful wish to her husband on the joyous occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary.

She shared a heartwarming photo of her and Shepard where they could be seen sharing an intimate hug.

The loved-up photo was accompanied by a quote from Shepard in the caption, which reads, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

While some followers took it as a joke and even played along, other slammed the Nobody Wants This star for joking about domestic violence.

“Hey! I’ve been a fan for a while. I just wanted to say that please don’t joke about domestic violence. Please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis. And the text could be triggering for victims,” one wrote.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

While another added, “Thats a wildly sad and insensitive thing to say considering it’s domestic violence awareness month and thousands of women have died at the hands of the man they trusted.”

“That’s….a very weird thing to say,” a third angrily penned.