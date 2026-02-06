Kristen Stewart admits Princess Diana still haunts her years after ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart says Princess Diana has never really left her.

More than three years after portraying the late Princess of Wales in Spencer, the actress revealed that the role continues to linger in her everyday life.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, published February 5, Stewart shared that Diana’s presence still feels close, especially when she is in cities tied to the royal’s final years.

“I still am haunted. I can’t drive around this city, and Paris for that matter, without thinking about her. All the love that poured out of this woman. I can cry about her at any moment,” Stewart expressed.

Stewart starred as Diana in the 2021 psychological drama directed by Pablo Larraín, which imagined a pivotal Christmas weekend in 1991 as Diana grappled with the collapse of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Though the casting initially surprised Stewart herself, she recalled that Larraín was sure that she was right for the role. “I told Pablo he was insane and he should probably hire someone else, but he refused to accept that, ” she recalled.

Kristen Stewart earned nomination for Best Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards for her performance in Spencer.

Princess Diana – the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry – died following a car accident in the French city at age 36 in 1997.