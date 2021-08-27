Kristen Stewart channels Diana’s anguish in first trailer for ‘Spencer’

The first trailer for Pablo Larrain’s highly-anticipated Diana biopic Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as the royal, was unveiled at Neon’s CinemaCon presentation this week, with a wide release on Thursday.

The film, set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3, chronicles one weekend in the life of Princess Diana as she spends time with the royal family on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas. It marks the weekend she decides to leave her marriage with Prince Charles.

The trailer opens with the family arriving at Sandringham for Christmas, progressing to depict Diana’s building anguish as dinner preparations are made, with her stressing in a bathroom as the family waits for her on the table. We then see her walking down a hallway in a breathtaking silver gown.

With stunning cinematography that has the internet already buzzing with Oscar talk, the trailer also features Stewart’s Diana dancing and running around the estate grounds, posing nervously for family portraits and the paparazzi, as well as dejectedly walking across estate lawns.

Spencer also stars Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, Olga Hellsing, and Thomas Douglas.

Talking to InStyle about taking on the coveted role earlier, Kristen Stewart had admitted to feeling nervous and excited. “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she said.

“It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long,” added Stewart.

The first look at Kristen Stewart take on the iconic people’s Princess was made public in January 2021 when the first spell of filming for the project commenced. Needless to say, Stewart as Diana left audiences stunned, and with the trailer, many are already talking about the possibility of an Oscar nomination for the Seberg actor.

Spencer is slated to release in theatres on November 5.

Watch the trailer here: