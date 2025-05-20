Kristen Stewart calls Donald Trump’s effect on Hollywood ‘terrifying’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In her recent interview with a foreign publication, as she presented her debut feature as a director, ‘The Chronology of Water’, at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, Kristen Stewart opened up on the ‘terrifying’ Donald Trump effect on Hollywood and warned the fellow creatives to ‘expect the worst’ from the President.

Speaking about the ‘bleak and almost dystopian’ world, Stewart said, “We’re living in a world that’s folding in on itself by the split second… we’re all looking over our shoulders going: ‘Holy shit.’ The slippage is just terrifying.”

Further sharing her hopelessness towards Trump and his proposed tariffs for the film industry, the ‘Twilight’ star added, “We discuss this every day, like, what’s gonna happen? [Especially] now that we’ve finally found our voices … Not that it wasn’t treacherous before, but now, [it is] in a way that is so literal, so strikingly essential and vital, but naturally terrifying.”

“[Trump’s] shadow is bleak and very dark … we should expect the worst and fight for the best,” she concluded.

Also Read: Kristen Stewart feels like a ‘proud parent’ with Cannes directorial debut