Kristen Stewart has become the subject of online discussion after a video from her appearance at the Biarritz Film Festival went viral, with fans divided over what appeared to be an awkward onstage interaction.

The Twilight star attended the French film festival on Thursday, where she served as president of the event’s jury. During a panel discussion, Stewart was approached from behind by a man while she was speaking onstage.

In the now-viral clip, the actress turns to face the man as he appears to say something to her. Stewart then steps back, sits down on the platform behind her and listens while he continues speaking. Her facial expression and body language quickly became the focus of online speculation.

Many social media users suggested Stewart looked uncomfortable, with some claiming the man had invaded her personal space.

“There are people who don’t understand what personal space is,” one user wrote on X, while another commented, “Discomfort shows up first on the face rather than in the words.”

However, others defended the interaction, arguing there was nothing inappropriate about the exchange.

Several attendees and fans pointed out that the man appeared to be Stewart’s translator and had likely moved closer because of the noisy environment.

La cara de incomodidad de Kristen Stewart con la cercanía de este hombre pic.twitter.com/NuJPtvhRHT — Pamela Ortiz (@Paamee_Ortiz) June 28, 2026

“He is her translator. He only got close to her to speak into her ear,” one user wrote. Another added that Stewart seemed to be listening attentively rather than showing signs of discomfort.

The fan-recorded clip has attracted more than two million views on X, fueling debate over whether viewers were reading too much into a brief moment captured on camera.

Kristen Stewart has not publicly addressed the viral video, and no official comment has been made regarding the interaction.