Kristen Stewart plans bold move into direction

Kristen Stewart is no longer content to merely appear in front of the camera; she is vying for the position of director and is not holding back. Following her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, Stewart is already dreaming bigger and—in the best way possible—more chaotic.

Yes, that may involve revisiting Twilight, but don’t anticipate glittery nostalgia. Kristen Stewart wants to make a change. “I know, imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support,” she stated, continuing, “I would love to readapt. I’m doing it. I’m committed.” It sounds informal and not at all threatening.

Kristen Stewart has obviously been taking notes after studying under directors such as Pablo Larraín and Catherine Hardwicke for years, and now she is prepared to change the rules. The irony is that while she dabbles in blockbuster territory, she is also planning a wildly independent endeavor.

“I need 10 people to help make this movie with me in Los Angeles… I don’t need to make any money. We will make this in the dead of night and nobody will know it. F–king try to shut us down. That’s the way I want to make my next movie,” she said.

The translation? No studios, no notes, no nonsense. 2026 may be Stewart’s busiest year to date due to her extensive performing schedule, which includes projects connected to Amazon, alongside her aspirations to direct.

“I want to make my next movie so badly,” she confessed, adding, “So I need to stop eating this one over and over and over.” Put another way, she is done looking back, and Hollywood may want to follow suit.