Kristen Stewart reflects on shift from actress to director

Kristen Stewart has opened up about how transitioning into a film director has significantly altered her experience as a public figure. Speaking with The Sunday Times’ Culture magazine, the 35-year-old actress noted a palpable shift in how she is perceived following her directorial debut.

Kristen Stewart observed that female movie stars are frequently treated “like puppets,” whereas she found herself suddenly being addressed “like somebody with a brain.” She candidly remarked, “Actresses get treated like s***, I’ve got to tell you. People think anyone could be an actress, but the first time I sat down to talk about my movie as a director, I thought, ‘Wow, this is a different experience. ‘They’re talking to me like I’m somebody with a brain.”

During the conversation, the Twilight star also addressed the myth that directors possess “otherworldly abilities.” She categorically rejected this notion, suggesting it is a narrative largely propagated by men. “Not to sound like I’m complaining all the time, but it’s worse for female actors than male ones—they get treated like puppets, but they are not,” she added.

When asked if securing financing would have been easier as a man, the Love Lies Bleeding actress expressed doubt that a man could have authentically made her film. The project—centred on a swimmer navigating the complexities of childhood trauma—required a perspective she felt was uniquely female.

The Chronology of Water, Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut, is being released in phases. It opened in select U.S. theaters on December 5, 2025, before expanding nationwide on January 9, 2026. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters across the UK and Ireland on February 6, 2026.