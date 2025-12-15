Kristen Stewart shares insights into marriage with Dylan Meyer

American actress and director Kristen Stewart is giving fans some rare insight into her relationship with wife Dylan Meyer, less than one year after the two tied the knot.

In an interview with Esquire on Tuesday, December 9, the Oscar nominee said about the biggest lessons she’s learned from married life, after she and Meyer wed at a Los Angeles Mexican restaurant, Casita Del Campo, in April.

According to Stewart, her marriage has taught her that there is “power in numbers”.

“It’s so nice to have a family. It’s so nice to not be an unmoored individual,” she said. “Dylan came into my life, and I immediately was like, ‘It’s so important to handpick and curate the people that surround you’ “.

“Dylan just does not suffer fools,” the Twilight star continued. “I may not always seem like it, but I really am kind of a ‘nice guy’ “.

“It’s just bolstering to be with someone that reminds you that your life is in your hands”, Stewart continued.

One of the ways that the couple who went public with their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in 2021 like to spend their time together includes Stewart reading aloud to Meyer (as well as their two cats and one dog).

“East of Eden, Wuthering Heights, Jane Eyre, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,” Stewart said, listing her favourite works of literature. “To share them outside of yourself is salve”.

However, the Chronology of Water director noted that she still likes to get some alone time and tries to take an hour or two to herself in the mornings, before her screenwriter wife gets up.

“I am so with people all the time. I’m an Aries, so it’s rare that I’m not in a group,” she told Esquire. “I like to steal time and remind myself to be alone.”

In a post shared by Meyer soon after their intimate nuptials, which had friends and family, actress Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis, as well as Stewart’s Living for the Dead co-creator CJ Romero, in attendance, the couple could be seen sharing a kiss.