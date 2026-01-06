Kristen Stewart teases Twilight remake as director with ‘huge budget’

Kristen Stewart has expressed her desire of returning to the world of Twilight but this time behind the camera.

The actor turned director shared her thoughts while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs on January 4.

Stewart, who was honored at the event following the release of her directorial debut The Chronology of Water, said she would gladly take on the challenge of remaking the mega-popular vampire romance film series.

“I would love — look. I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies,” she said of remaking the movies.

Speaking about franchise, Stewart said, “They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up.”

“Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don’t know — I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed!” she added.

Kristen Stewart portrayed Twilight’s lead character Bella Swan in the five movies that comprise the Twilight saga, released between 2008 and 2012.

Stewart was named to that list of 10 up-and-coming directors after she released her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, in 2025.

She starred alongside Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick, Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene and more.