Kristen Stewart Warns Hollywood

British Academy Film Award and César Award winner Kristen Stewart recently spoke at the Academy and Chanel’s 2025 Women’s Luncheon* on Tuesday, Nov. 4, in Los Angeles.

Stewart’s feature filmmaking debut, **The Chronology of Water**, which drew attention to “the elephant in the room” in December, highlighted the profound difficulties female directors continue to confront.

The 35-year-old star, reflecting on her first major directorial experience, stated, “But I can now attest to the bare-knuckle brawling that it takes for every single frame, when the content is too dark, too taboo.”

The **Underwater** star shared her view on the typical situations women face, which often lead to disgust and rejection.

“So, in my hormonally activated state, let’s get further into this. It’s awkward to talk about inequality for some people, and it’s more awkward when the nature of inequality is somewhat ephemeral,” Stewart added.

The American actress addressed pay disparities and levies on basic necessities, such as tampons. She noted that while these inequalities are measured in numerous ways, the underlying brutality is being suppressed.

“It’s like we’re not even supposed to be angry. But I can eat this podium with a fork and f—— knife, I’m so angry,” the star confessed in frustration.

She continued, “The backsliding from our brief moment of progress is statistically devastating. It is devastating. Such a pitiful number of films from the past year have been made by women.”

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker expressed her fury, saying, “Our business is in a state of emergency, man,” and describing it as a “*misogynistic cacophony*.”

Ultimately, the Hollywood figure urged that everyone, including children, should be free to express their originality, regardless of what it is. She determined that all women have the right to use their voice and speak their truth, asserting that turning a blind eye will not benefit anyone.