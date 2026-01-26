Kristen Stewart weighs career outside US over Trump film tariffs

Kristen Stewart, star of the Twilight saga, has signalled her intent to leave the United States due to President Donald Trump’s restrictive film policies.

This follows the president’s plan to impose a 100% tariff on foreign-made movies starting in September 2025. While the action aims to bolster domestic production, it has drawn widespread criticism from the industry. Kristen Stewart, who is also the singer of Queens of Noise, is currently navigating these legal shifts, which she feels stifle the creative process.

In a recent interview with The Times, Kristen Stewart expressed frustration regarding her directing career, stating, “I can’t work freely in America.” The 35-year-old actress described the proposed tariffs on foreign films as “terrifying” for the industry. Notably, her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, was filmed in Latvia because domestic production had become unfeasible.

Providing a “reality check” on the political climate, Stewart remarked, “Reality is completely broken under President Trump. But I don’t want to give up completely. I would like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.”

While Kristen Stewart does not have a lengthy history of political activism, her friction with Donald Trump dates back years. In the past, Trump posted a series of tweets regarding her personal life during her relationship with Robert Pattinson. At the time, Trump wrote on X:

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again—just watch. He can do much better.”