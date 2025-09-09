Coldplaygate: Former Astronomer exec Kristin Cabot's estranged husband breaks silence on their divorce

Andrew Cabot, estranged husband of former Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot, has finally opened up on their divorce, following her alleged extramarital affair with her boss Andy Byron, which came to light at a Coldplay concert earlier this year.

Days after it was confirmed that Kristin Cabot is seeking to divorce Andrew Cabot, following the Coldplay scandal with former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, her estranged husband has now revealed that the two had parted ways weeks before the British rock band’s frontman, Chris Martin, unintentionally exposed their scandalous extramarital romance on the Jumbotron.

In a statement to a foreign publication, Cabot’s representative confirmed that the couple had ‘privately and amicably separated several weeks before’ the infamous Coldplay concert.

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening. Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” the statement read, adding that the couple share no children.

For the uninitiated, the entire controversy erupted on July 16, during Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, when Byron and Cabot, both still married to different partners at that time, were caught red-handed on the kiss-cam, in a rather intimate embrace.

