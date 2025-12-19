Kristin Cabot: Ex-Astronomer HR speaks up on viral Coldplay concert scandal

Following months long silence, former Astronomer HR executive Kristin Cabot has finally spoken publicly for the first time about the viral Coldplay kiss cam scandal.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, Cabot revealed she was not in a sexual relationship with then-CEO Andy Byron and claimed they had never kissed before the concert.

“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” she explained, admitting, “it’s not nothing.”

Cabot further said that she took accountability and ultimately resigned, adding, “That’s the price I chose to pay.”

She shared that they “clicked, stylistically” during her interview for Astronomer in the summer of 2024 and began speaking daily after she was hired that November, sometimes several times a day.

In the spring, she and Byron bonded over both “going through” separations, which “sort of strengthened [their] connection.”

Kristin Cabot went on to share that she invited Byron to the Boston Coldplay concert in July as her plus-one, she had a full-blown “crush.” However, it wasn’t a proper date, as they were with a group of her close friends.

She said the night involved a few tequila cocktails and dancing that gradually made them appear like a couple. When Byron stood behind her and she pulled his arms around her, the pair were suddenly shown on the jumbotron in an intimate embrace.

“Whoa, look at these two,” frontman Chris Martin exclaimed into the mic as the two they were on the big screen.Byron immediately ducked out of view, while Cabot hid her face in embarrassment.

“Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy,” Martin joked, with videos of the moment quickly making rounds on the social media.

“I was so embarrassed and so horrified,” Cabot told the Times. “I’m the head of HR, and he’s the CEO. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad,” she added.