Kristy Scott formally files for divorce from husband Desmond

TikTok creator Kristy Scott has formally decided to divorce her husband, Desmond. The couple had recently marked their tenth wedding anniversary in 2024.

According to divorce documents acquired by TMZ from Harris County, Texas, Kristy cited Desmond’s alleged infidelity as the primary cause for the split. The outlet reported that Kristy Scott claimed the infidelity “completely wiped out any reasonable chance of reconciliation.”

The pair, who met as teenagers, tied the knot in 2014 and share two sons. Just recently, they celebrated a decade of marriage with a lavish ceremony in Houston, Texas. At the time, they told People magazine, “We have been best friends since we were teenagers, and that’s never changed. We focus on genuinely having fun, constantly laughing, keeping things light and spontaneous, and finding humour in everyday life.”

The future of their professional partnership is now also in question. The couple co-owns Meant To Be Films, a production company specialising in wedding videography and storytelling. With the dissolution of their marriage, the status of this joint venture remains uncertain.