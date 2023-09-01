REVEALED: Kriti Sanon is cousins with THIS Bollywood actor

Reportedly, leading actor Kriti Sanon is not a Bollywood outsider and is actually cousins with young starlet Ananya Panday.

As per a Reddit discovery, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who has always been referred to as an industry outsider with no connections in Bollywood whatsoever, is actually related to veteran actor Chunky Panday and his daughter, rising star Ananya.

A user of the social platform Reddit has dug up proof that Sanon’s paternal family is related to Panday’s maternal family. “Kriti sanon is related to ananya pandey from her father side and ananya from her mother side,” read the post.

“I saw that kriti’s parents(Rahul and geeta Sanon)are added to ananya’s nani(chitra khosla) fb account and also comment on her post and many of kriti’s father side family are also added to Ananya’s grandmother’s fb account,” the Redditor explained.

Reacting to the post, several others also joined in, confirming that the two leading divas have previously called each other cousins.

“Yes they’ve called each other cousins before ! i remember, funny how ranveer gets so much flak for being sonam’s second cousin from her mother’s side and is considered nepo but kriti isn’t (how it should be, don’t think either of them should be called nepo), anyway great job op on actually finding the proof,” a netizen commented.

“It is definitely odd that Kriti’s family is friendly with Ananya’s. They’re from such different worlds. It’s so cool if you found some legit scoop OP and this is actually true,” another wrote.

Moreover, there was also an old acquaintance of Sanon in the comments sections, who also affirmed, “I’ve always tried not to say this because I wasn’t sure, but I was in Kriti’s class in nursery and apparently told my mom that she told me she’s related to Chunky Pandey. I ofc don’t remember this because I was 4 yo but my mom has always said I told her that, so I’m not surprised but feel happy my baby gossip has been validated lol.”

