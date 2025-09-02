Kriti Sanon exposes Bollywood's gender disparity

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who has been appointed as UNFPA India’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, reflected on the ingrained gender-based disparity in the film industry as well.

A-list actor, producer, entrepreneur, and now a gender equality ambassador, Kriti Sanon, known for her bold and fierce attitude, exposed the disparities she and her other female colleagues face in Bollywood, including earlier call times to lesser facilities, as compared to the ones provided to their male co-stars.

“It hasn’t happened too many times, but little things like the male actor getting a better car or a better room… It’s not about the car, but about not making me feel smaller because I’m a woman,” she said in a new interview, demanding that treatments should be ‘equal’ for all, irrespective of their gender.

According to the ‘Mimi’ star, such behaviours are so ingrained in the industry that they almost go unquestioned. “Sometimes even ADs have a habit of calling the female actor first and waiting for the male actor later. I’ve had to tell them not to do that,” she explained.

“The mindset needs to change,” Sanon urged, and shared that she and her sister, Nupur, were never used to this bias, as growing up, they never felt restricted due to their gender, thanks to their parents, who fostered a sense of freedom in them.

