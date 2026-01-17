Kriti Sanon moved by Nupur Sanon’s touching wedding track

As Kriti Sanon listened to her younger sister Nupur Sanon’s moving wedding song, the renowned Bollywood actress could not contain her “happy tears.”

On Saturday, January 17, the Indian actress shared the song “Bepanah Pyar Hai” to her official Instagram account. Featuring the vocals of her sister, Nupur Sanon, Kriti paired the video with a heartfelt message to convey her pride.

The Heropanti star captioned the post: “Happy Tears.. Nups.. this song in your voice with those beautiful lyrics you’ve added is pure LOVE. This video has my heart!”

Nupur had originally shared the song on Friday, writing, “Wrote & sang this song and lived with it for the last few months… the most special one to me… a surprise for the love of my life, @stebinben.”

Following both Hindu and Christian customs, Nupur and Stebin were married on January 10 in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by various entertainment celebrities, including well-known Bollywood stars Mouni Roy and Disha Patani.

Reports suggest that Nupur and Stebin first met through their work in the music industry. In a recent interview, Nupur also revealed that her sister was instrumental in securing their mother’s consent for the union. Additionally, Kriti allegedly took a month off from all filming commitments to assist in organising and planning every aspect of her sister’s lavish wedding.