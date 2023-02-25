Kriti Sanon willing to work in any good projects on any platform

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon said she is happy to work on good projects whether they release in theatres or on OTT platforms.

It is pertinent to mention that prolific actors Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Madhuri Dixit and others have made OTT platform debuts in projects. However, Kriti Sanon has not worked on an OTT original project.

Kriti Sanon said her film ‘Mimi‘, which she called the biggest validation and success of her career, was meant to be a theatrical release but its release on Netflix gave her all the love.

Kriti Sanon said the popularity of OTT platforms is increasing by the day and people are content.

“I feel like, honestly, people are watching content everywhere,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where (the medium) you tell the story, it all depends up on what story you are telling.

“So, I am open to telling any great story on any platform.”

The celebrity has the mega-budgeted pan-Indian title ‘Adipurush‘ with rumoured beau Prabhas along with ‘Ganapath‘ with her debut co-star Tiger Shroff.

She said her avatar will give “Mad Max-ish” vibes.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the recently-released masala entertainer, ‘Shehzada‘ opposite Kartik Aaryan. The Rohit Dhawan directorial failed flat at the box office.

The massy masala flick opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics as well as the audience.

While the initial moviegoers enjoyed the nostalgic-kind screenplay and massy performance by Aaryan, in addition to his sizzling chemistry with Sanon, the audience wasn’t mighty impressed with the ‘cheap copy’ of 90s cinema.

