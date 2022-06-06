‘My first award’: Kriti Sanon pens a heartwarming note after IIFA win

Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon celebrated her big win for ‘Mimi’ at IIFA Awards with an emotional note.

In one of the most prestigious award nights of Bollywood, IIFA, the super talented and versatile actor, Kriti Sanon bagged the trophy of “Best Actress” for her enthralling performance in the 2021 social dramedy, ‘Mimi’.

The ‘Heropanti’ debutant who finally took home her first “Best Actress” in the career span of 8 years, penned a moving note to celebrate the big win on IIFA night.

Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Kriti brightened our feed like a burst of sunshine with a four-picture gallery dedicated to herself and her golden trophy. “Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith!” she noted in the caption.

“It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi – a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography!” her detailed piece read further.

Concluding the note, the actor acknowledged IIFA for the ‘validation’ and the director of the movie, Laxman Utekar for making her ‘Mimi for life’.

Kriti received thousands of felicitations on the photo and video sharing application from the Bollywood fraternity and her fans alike. Based on a true story, Kriti Sanon led movie follows the tale of the titular character ‘Mimi’ who surrogate to an American couple in exchange for Rs 2 million.

