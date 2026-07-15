Kriti Sanon shares major decision during mimi

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon recently shared that she made the decision to freeze her eggs during her physical preparation for the film Mimi.

The 35-year-old actress, who is currently enjoying the success of her recent projects, looked back on Mimi—the film in which she portrayed a surrogate mother, a performance that earned her a prestigious National Award.

During a candid appearance on the Humans of Bombay podcast, the Crew actress revealed that she froze her eggs, describing it as one of the smartest and most significant decisions of her life.

“I froze my eggs,” Sanon shared. “Very smartly, I did it during the time when I had to gain weight for Mimi. The procedure makes you bloat, and I was already gaining weight anyway.”

The Shehzada star explained that she had been contemplating the procedure after someone told her that freezing her eggs would be the best gift she could ever give herself. She decided to take advantage of the timing when she was set to begin working on Mimi.

Given that the treatment requires hormone injections—which can cause temporary bloating—the Heropanti star noted that undergoing the procedure while preparing for Mimi made perfect practical sense.

“This is a film on surrogacy, so I thought, let me just do it, because I was already feeling everything emotionally,” she remarked. “There is a point during the process where you feel almost hormonally disrupted, much like a pregnant woman. Your mood swings go off the charts. But I did it, and I am glad I did, because I don’t want to have that ticking clock in my head.”

The Do Patti actress added that conceiving can become more challenging as a woman ages, noting that while egg freezing is a demanding physical and emotional process, it is an incredibly empowering one.