Kriti Sanon to headline Dhanush-starrer ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

It’s confirmed! Bollywood A-lister Kriti Sanon is the leading lady in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, starring Dhanush.

After their successful collaborations like ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re’, South Indian A-lister Dhanush is all set for yet another thrilling collab with acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, and Kriti Sanon is the latest addition to ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, touted as a romance drama, revolving around the theme of unrequited love.

The makers confirmed her anticipated casting with the first-look video of Sanon, as Mukti, on Tuesday, and wrote, “Some souls are meant to collide. Some love stories are destined to burn brighter. Welcoming Kriti Sanon to the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa as MUKTI in #TereIshkMein.”

The one-minute-long teaser clip, with an intense monologue in the background, sees her character Mukti walking through the riots with a kerosene bottle in her hand, which she later emptied on herself before lighting a cigarette.

While more details about the additional cast and crew of the project are yet to be unveiled, the romance drama is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of ‘Raanjhanaa’, starring Dhanush with Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol.

