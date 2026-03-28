Kriti Sanon's reply to marriage question goes viral

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently shut down inquiries about her marriage during a public appearance in Delhi, following persistent rumors regarding her private life.

On March 27, the Mimi star addressed an event where the conversation shifted toward the ongoing public focus on her personal affairs. She was specifically questioned about her marriage aspirations, particularly in light of rumors surrounding her sister Nupur Sanon’s relationship status.

Kriti Sanon offered a succinct but forceful response to the query: “Are you that chachi ji asking when I’m getting married? Come on, there’s so much more to life than just marriage.”

The Crew star stated unequivocally that she does not believe her life should be defined by her marital status. She emphasized that she would only take that step when she feels truly prepared. When pressed again on her timeline, she responded, “I don’t know. I will marry whenever I feel it’s the right time. I don’t believe I’m in a rush.”

While rumors of a relationship with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia have kept her in the spotlight in recent months, neither party has publicly acknowledged the connection.

Earlier this week, Yami Gautam addressed online speculation after social media users noticed that she had “liked” a video appearing to criticize Kriti Sanon’s Best Actress win at the Zee Cine Awards.

Taking to X on Thursday, the actor clarified that the interaction was not intentional and may have happened by mistake. She explained that celebrities are often tagged in numerous posts daily, which can sometimes lead to accidental clicks.

“It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor,” Gautam wrote. “We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally.”