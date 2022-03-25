KRK claims Salman Khan has given supari to kill him

Actor-critic Kamaal R Khan has claimed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had paid a whopping sum to police, to kill him.

The self-proclaimed movie critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan or as known by most, KRK often manages to get a spot in headlines, at times by his blunt reviews of Bollywood movies or as he takes personal digs at popular celebs of the film industry.

For those unversed, the ugly spat of him with the Bollywood Bhaijaan began after he critiqued Khan’s last year released ‘Radhe’, which pushed the 56-year-old to file a defamation suit against the reviewer, suspending KRK from talking about the actor on any public platform.

Now in his latest series of tweets, KRK has claimed that the ‘Dabangg’ actor has paid a whopping sum of INR50 crore to Mumbai and Delhi police, to kill the reviewer.

He told me that Salman khan has given my Supari to Mumbai and Delhi police for ₹50Cr. He said that Many ministers are also involved. So I will be killed, whenever I will go to India. He claimed to have recordings of Salman khan and many politicians and police officers. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

Addressing the Mumbai and Delhi police, KRK tweeted on Thursday morning, “Someone did send me mail and claimed to be PA of a minister. He claimed to have recording about me.”

“He told me that Salman khan has given my Supari to Mumbai and Delhi police for ₹50Cr. He said that Many ministers are also involved. So I will be killed, whenever I will go to India,” he further claimed in the following post on the micro-blogging site.

Then he asked me to pay him ₹10 lakhs in Delhi and get Pen drives of full recording. He claimed that he tried to inform #SRK also before the arrest of #AryanKhan! Because he knew that police is going to arrest Aryan. Therefore I request you to investigate, whether he is real. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

Moreover, KRK mentioned that said the person claimed to have had insights regarding the arrest of Aryan Khan as well, which he ‘tried to inform’ Shahrukh Khan about, further giving out the contact details of the person to police in order to interrogate the matter.

It is pertinent to mention, no response from the accused Bollywood star over the allegations has been stated as yet.

