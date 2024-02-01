Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Hollywood actress Krysten Ritter fuelled speculations of her returning as Marvel Cinematic Universe character Jessica Jones in the upcoming Disney show ‘Daredevil: Born Again‘.

Krysten Ritter played the titular character in the Netflix show. The ‘Breaking Bad‘ star took social media by storm by posting an Instagram Story in which she was wearing a shirt that her character did on the show.

Krysten Ritter shares a new video on Instagram wearing the same shirt as Jessica Jones with the caption: “IYKYK” 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYHVVEuZ0t — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 30, 2024

The video was accompanied by a text reading “IYKYK [if you know you know]” and a winking face emoji.

It prompted netizens to speculate that her return as the private detective in ‘Daredevil: Born Again‘ is imminent.

OH SHES SO BACK IN DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN pic.twitter.com/FpJn6YhPPP — DividendMiner (@DividendM1ner) January 30, 2024

I’ll take that as a clear sign she’s showing up in Born Again 😎 — 🖇🅽🆃🅷🖤🅽🆈 (@MasterOfAnthony) January 30, 2024

it’s so weird its taking marvel so long to bring back characters that were a hit: Daredevil, Jessica, Luke, Misty, Coleen, Typhoid Mary, and Hellcat should be immediately written into the street level tv/movies. Give me a Jessica Jones/Heroes for Hire/Daughters of Dragon teamup! — expat (@expatcok) January 30, 2024

Love Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter nailed the character. Cannot wait. — Larry Smith (@LarrySMith4) January 30, 2024

COMEEE BAAACK JESSICAAAAAA — Atlas (@AntonTlas) January 30, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica Jones ran for three seasons.

It followed the titular character trying to rebuild her life as a private investigator and dealing with cases involving people with remarkable abilities in New York City after her brief superhero career came to an end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Jones (@marvelsjessicajones)

The cast included Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Carrie-Anne Moss, John Ventimiglia, David Tennant, Rebecca De Mornay, J.R. Ramirez, Janet McTeer, Mike Colter, and others.