Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Hollywood actress Krysten Ritter fuelled speculations of her returning as Marvel Cinematic Universe character Jessica Jones in the upcoming Disney show ‘Daredevil: Born Again‘.

Krysten Ritter played the titular character in the Netflix show. The ‘Breaking Bad‘ star took social media by storm by posting an Instagram Story in which she was wearing a shirt that her character did on the show.

The video was accompanied by a text reading “IYKYK [if you know you know]” and a winking face emoji.

It prompted netizens to speculate that her return as the private detective in ‘Daredevil: Born Again‘ is imminent.

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica Jones ran for three seasons. 

It followed the titular character trying to rebuild her life as a private investigator and dealing with cases involving people with remarkable abilities in New York City after her brief superhero career came to an end.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Jones (@marvelsjessicajones)

The cast included Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Carrie-Anne Moss, John Ventimiglia, David Tennant, Rebecca De Mornay, J.R. Ramirez, Janet McTeer, Mike Colter, and others.

