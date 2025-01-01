PSX: KSE-100 surges to all-time high of 117,008 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish momentum, reaching an all-time high of 117,008 points on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 added 1,881.18 points, or 1.63 percent to settle at 117,008 points at the closing of the stock market, compared with the previous closing of 115,126.90 points.

Analysts at Topline Securities said that the market maintained an upward trajectory, supported by strong buying activity from local institutions. Key contributors to the index’s rise included FFC, LUCK, HUBC, HMB, and MTL, which together added 936 points to the index.

Trading activity remained robust, with a total volume of 955 million shares and a turnover of Rs. 46 billion. CNERGY led the volume charts, with 71 million shares traded during the session.

A total of 956.3 million shares were traded during the day at the PSX, from the previous day’s turnover of 1236.9 million.

The price of shares stood at Rs46.44 billion as against Rs44.22 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 462 scrips were active in the stock market, out of which, 258 recorded gains and 161 sustained losses while the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK remained the top-trading company with 72 million shares at Rs7.66 per share, followed by Pak Int.Bulk with 62.83 million shares at Rs9.30 per share.

B.O.Punjab was the third with 45.41 million shares to settle at Rs10.96 per share at the closing of the PSX.

Hallmark Company Limited was the top gainer with an increase of Rs91.47 per share price to close at Rs1,006.17 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs87.17 rise in its per share price to Rs1,187.66.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited recorded a decrease of Rs79.76 per share closing at Rs2,720.24 followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs54.76 decline to close at Rs1,277.