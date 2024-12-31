PSX closes bearish on last day of 2024

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on the last day of the year 2024 as the KSE-100 Index shed over 100 points, ARY News reported.

The unabated political instability and security concerns affected the investors’ confidence as the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange lost 132.09 points to settle at 115,126.90 points from 115,259.00 points on the previous trading day with a negative change of 0.11 percent.

A total of 1.2 billion shares were traded during the day as compared to 1.05 billion shares the previous trading day. The price of shares stood at Rs44.22 billion as compared with Rs40.89 billion on the previous day.

As many as 465 scrips were active in the stock market, out of which, 235 recorded gains and 188 sustained losses while the share price of 42 companies remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK remained the top-trading company with 213 million shares at Rs7.85 per share, followed by Pace (Pak) Ltd. with 66.22 million shares at Rs8.09 per share.

WorldCall Telecom was the third with 65.77 million shares to settle at Rs1.78 per share at the closing of the PSX.

Bata Pakistan Limited was the top gainer with an increase of Rs104.48 per share price to close at Rs2,019 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs91.16 rise in its per share price to Rs21,225.

Haleon Pakistan Limited recorded a decrease of Rs52.25 per share closing at Rs807.67 followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs47.31 decline to close at Rs426.