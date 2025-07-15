web analytics
KSE-100 crosses 137,000 mark as record-breaking rally continues

TOP NEWS

Pakistan Stock Exchange surpassed psychological barrier of one hundred thirty-seven thousand points for the first time during trading on Tuesday.

The KSE-100 index that closed at one lac thirty-six thousand five hundred and two (136,502) points on Monday reached one lac thirty-seven thousand, six hundred eighty-eight (137,688) points, showing an increase of eleven hundred and eighty-six (1188) points on the Hundred Index.

The continued upward trend in the stock exchange reflects the increasing confidence of the trade and business community on economic policies introduced by the government.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 2200 points, a positive change of 1.64 percent.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX gained 2,202.77 points to close at 136,502.54 points against 134,299.77 points on the last trading day.

The price of shares was Rs 37.051 billion, down from Rs 40.165 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 841,456,115 shares were exchanged throughout the day, compared to 765,079,448 shares the day before.

While 16 firms’ share prices stayed the same, 475 companies traded their shares on the stock market, with 264 of them reporting gains and 195 suffering losses.

