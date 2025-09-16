Pakistan Stock Exchange Surge, Index Crosses 156,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) concluded the trading session on a high, as the market witnessed an upward trend.

The market recovered the psychological level of 156,000 points with an increase of 796 points in the 100 index. The 100 index closed at 156180 points.

Today, shares worth Rs. 43 billion were traded.

The index recorded a high of 156,467 points and a low of 155,781 points. A total of 483 companies’ shares were traded during the session.

The share prices of 280 companies increased, while 178 saw a decline. On the previous trading day, the index had closed at 155,384 points.

On 10 sep, Wednesday PSX also extended its bullish momentum and record-high as its benchmark KSE-100 Index hit the 157,000-point barrier for the first time.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX rose by 476.22 points, showing a 0.31 percent increase compared with the previous trading session.

During the day, 996,270,293 shares were traded, up from 1,068,521,605 shares on the previous trading day. Additionally, the value of shares was Rs 52.727 billion, down from Rs 55.190 billion on the previous trading day.

Of the 486 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 226 saw profits and 227 saw losses, while the share prices of 33 companies stayed the same.

K-Electric Limited, with 61,348,128 shares at Rs 5.60 per share, Bank of Punjab, with 72,460,270 shares at Rs 18.68 per share, and WorldCall Telecom, with 75,546,108 shares at Rs 1.56 per share, were the top three trading businesses.