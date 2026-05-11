King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has completed its Food Security Support Project 2025-26 in Pakistan, providing essential food assistance to vulnerable families across multiple regions of the country.

The nationwide initiative covered 31 districts, including 10 districts in Punjab, five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven in Balochistan, six in Sindh and three districts in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The project was launched to ensure timely delivery of food supplies to low-income and food-insecure households facing economic hardship.

As part of the programme, KSrelief distributed thousands of food packages among deserving families in affected communities.

Each package weighed 97 kilograms and contained key household food items, including 80kg of flour, five litres of cooking oil, 5kg of sugar, 5kg of chana daal and 2kg of dates.

The distribution campaign was carried out in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, local district administrations and partner organisations.

Officials said the operation was conducted through a transparent and organised system to ensure aid reached intended beneficiaries efficiently.

The project reflects KSrelief’s continued commitment to supporting food security initiatives in Pakistan and providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities across the country.