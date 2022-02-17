KU degree gets computerized as handwritten Urdu calligraphy’s era ends

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) will be issuing computerized degrees to students from now onwards, bringing an end to the 58-year era of handwritten Urdu calligraphy, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the syndicate of the Karachi University has approved the decision to issue computerized degrees besides also giving nod to hire services of Urdu composers and programming format for the process.

From now onwards, the Urdu content on the degrees will be printed through a computerized mechanism rather than handwritten calligraphy.

The decision was taken in the wake of the increased number of students in the KU besides the addition of new departments and subjects.

However, it emerged that the handwritten Urdu calligraphy will continue to be used for degrees issued to professional courses and PHDs.

The Karachi University (KU) has been using handwritten Urdu calligraphy for writing on the degree since 1952 and the varsity used to issue 300 degrees through the process daily.

