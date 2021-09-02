KU raises objection over HEC research journal policy

KARACHI: The editors of the research journals of the University of Karachi on Thursday termed the existing practices of the Higher Education Commission regarding the journal publications as ‘confusing’.

The editors objected to the HEC publication policies during a meeting that was held at the KU Vice Chancellor’s Council Room. The meeting was chaired by the KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and coordinated by Professor Dr Farah Iqbal.

The editors of the research journals published by various departments of the University of Karachi were invited to the meeting to bring the issues and problems they faced while working on their respective research journals in the knowledge of the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi.

During the meeting, Dr Farah informed participants of the meeting that existing practices of the HEC regarding Journal Publication are confusing as it does not provide clear guidance about the implementation of the HEC policy either the HEC is implementing it on issue basis or volume basis.

She said that the editors of the journal must ensure not to publish articles from the same self-institution as per the guideline of the HEC. Dr Farah Iqbal informed them that as a result of noncompliance of it the HEC may derecognize the journal.

The meeting also discussed that the journal of pharmacy department has a prominent impact factor and is listed in a Web of Sciences but the HEC has degraded its category. Despite sending an email to the HEC response is not given on it yet.

“HEC has not informed the journal editor about the decision and issued a list without their consent. HEC must take consent from editors before delisting their journals,” read the statement.

On request of the editors, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi announced that University will ask the HEC to send their representative to the University of Karachi to hear issues of the editors.