KU rolls out on-campus electric shuttle service

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Wednesday launched on-campus custom-built electric shuttle service to facilitate university students.

As per the MoU, NTS Logistics has provided six to 23 seaters roofless commuting vans while the number of vehicles would increase with the passage of time according to the demand.

The presence of an electric shuttle service has been ensured at all entrances and the KU has also provided space for the electric charging units and parking of the vehicles.

The MoU was inked by the KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chief Executive Officer NTS Logistics Muhammad Umer Nouman at the VC Secretariat in April 2021.

In April, the Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah had inaugurated Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

In the beginning, the 37 electric buses will operate on the route connecting Tower to Sohrab Goth.