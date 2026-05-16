Kubo vows to lead Japan at World Cup with Mitoma out

Japan’s Takefusa Kubo has vowed to fill the World Cup void left by Kaoru Mitoma, who will miss the tournament with a heartbreaking late hamstring injury.

Winger Mitoma was left out of Japan’s squad on Friday after their medical staff decided he did not have enough time to recover after limping out of Brighton’s 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

The 28-year-old is one of Japan’s best players and scored the winner in their 1-0 friendly victory over England at Wembley in March.

Real Sociedad attacker Kubo is also a key man for Japan and he pledged to step up after hearing that Mitoma would not be with them in the United States, Canada, Mexico.

“His injury is so disappointing. I got in touch with him directly but naturally it’s a tough time for him, he’s such an important player,” the 24-year-old Kubo was quoted as saying by Japanese media on Friday.

“I want to carry Mitoma’s feelings with me and give my all with an even greater sense of responsibility.”

Japan have been drawn with the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia in Group F and they start their campaign against the Dutch in Arlington, Texas on June 14.

Kubo was named in coach Hajime Moriyasu’s 26-man squad after recovering from a hamstring injury of his own.

Kubo was hurt in a game against Barcelona in January and returned for Sociedad in April.

He said Mitoma had been in touch to support him during that time.

Kubo also said Japan cannot afford to dwell on the winger’s injury, and backed others in the squad to make an impact.

“The replacement players will get their chance,” he said.

“We have to come together as one, and for Mitoma’s sake I hope we can pull together and make this a successful tournament.”