Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed share peeks into their cozy kitchen moments

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have delighted their fans as they shared a glimpse into their off-duty life with a series of adorable kitchen photos.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, December 3, the Ae Dil actor shared a carousel of heartwarming images with an adorable caption.

The first image in the post showed Kubra watching her husband with a wide smile as he made tea.

While another photo featured Kubra sweetly showing Gohar the dough she prepared for the paratha.

He concluded his post with a sweet clip of themselves where he showed the cooked paratha and saying, “The delicious paratha,” then panning the camera to Kubra.

The clip ended with a shot of his tea boiling before the camera turned back to him.

“Clean shaven ‘trying’ to help her out in the kitchen. That’s how our day looks like when we are off from work,” he wrote alongside the photos.

“The tea was fantastic,” Kubra wrote under his comment section.

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed tied the knot earlier this year with an intimate nikkah in Makkah on February 12, followed by pre-wedding celebrations in Pakistan attended by close friends and fellow actors.