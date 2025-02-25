Kubra Khan gives a peek into her intimate rukhsati moments in Makkah – Watch

The newlywed actor Kubra Khan gave her fans a glimpse into her dreamy rukhsati (sending off) with her husband Gohar Rasheed, after their intimate nikah ceremony in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

On Monday night, Kubra Khan turned to her Instagram handle, unveiling a rather wholesome than emotional video of her rukhsati with Gohar Rasheed in Makkah, which took place after their daytime nikah, before the newly married couple returned to Pakistan, to continue with their wedding festivities.

For the private affair, with only close family and a few friends in attendance, Khan exuded desi princess vibes in a powder pink gharara, featuring gold embellishments, paired perfectly with traditional gold jewellery and her bridal glow. On the other hand, Rasheed opted for a solid white eastern fit, paired with a multi-hued shawl to go with, to take his bride home.

Thousands of social users have reacted to the now-viral rukhsati video so far, dropping their hearts and warm wishes for the couple for this new phase of life.

For the unversed, Khan and Rasheed solemnized their nikah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, surrounded by their close family and friends.

The ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Noor Jahan’ stars, who remained best friends for almost a decade before they reportedly exchanged rings last year, had confirmed their then-impending wedding in a joint Instagram post last month. “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath (With all your love and prayers)… Bismillah,” she announced in the caption, which sees the visibly blushing bride and her much-in-love groom, finally making the most-awaited confession.

