Kubra Khan names her role models in life

Showbiz star Kubra Khan credits her mother and sister for being great examples of strong women at home.

During her recent outing at a fundraising meet and greet in the UK, Kubra Khan was asked to name her role models in life when she credited her mother and sister, who were also in attendance at the event.

“I’m blessed to have grown up in a household with very strong women, my mother and sister of course. I’ve seen them fight wars and battles and still rise above everything,” she said.

Highlighting the fact that no one’s life is perfect and all smooth ride, Khan added, “It’s always how you deal with it, how you hold yourself and how you hold respect through these moments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farid Qureshi (@faridqureshi_uk)

“And I’ve learnt this from my sister and mother both, so they will always be my role models,” she concluded.

Fellow actor Sarah Khan, who joined the ‘Noor Jahan’ star for the event, praised her as one of the most ‘secure’ women she has met, who is ‘always there to help everyone around’ her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farid Qureshi (@faridqureshi_uk)

On the work front, Kubra Khan received widespread acclaim for her performance as the titular Noor Jahan in ARY Digital’s serial, featuring a star-studded cast, led by veteran artist Saba Hamid.

The sophomore directorial of young drama director Musaddiq Malek, written by celebrated playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, was one of the biggest dramas of the year 2024.