Kubra Khan ‘on road to recovery’ after testing Covid-19 positive

Popular actress Kubra Khan has tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Kubra Khan turned to her Instagram handle to share the health update with her fans.

“We as human beings.. have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal. We are waltzing around this world given temporarily to us taking everything and everyone for granted,” read a lengthy note she penned in her Instagram post.

“Something as many would say “ as small as smelling the morning tea” or “ Breathing in a normal rhythm”.. it’s basic.. normal isn’t it?”

“I tested positive for Covid a little while ago. And all these “small things” didn’t feel so small anymore. Grateful to Allah (SWT) I am on a road to recovery now.. this morning I smelt a hint of my tea… and bawled out in tears out of gratitude to Allah,” the actress carried on.

“In the past week.. I had chicken karahi.. Nutella cake.. chocolate brownies.. all my favourites in front of me.. I couldn’t taste or even smell any of them. All that we work for.. weren’t able to lift me up.. but a “small thing”.. smelling chai” that all Allah (SWT) made possible.”

I guess what I’m trying to say.. is that.. it’s important to strive to live your best life and become the best version of yourselves.. I do it myself.. and it’s normal to complain about “the big things”.. Paisa kapra aur Makaan..” as well.. I do that too.. but not disregarding the Luxuries we’ve been given by Allah ( SWT). Gratitude.. changed my life.”

Realising the “ small things are the real big deals” changed my life. So here I am.. in a shirt that I haven’t changed in the past three days.. make up-less.. filterless… energy-less.. but Grateful to the max. Allah is Great.”

 

A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

