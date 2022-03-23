Kubra Khan thinks social media causes mental health issues

Pakistan actress Kubra Khan, in a recent interview, shared her thoughts about the pros and cons of social media, saying social media causes “depression”.

The Na Maloom Afraad star Kubra Khan opened up about the impacts of social media in a recent interview with anchor Hassan Chaudhry.

In the interview, she called social media “a curse” claiming that social media has a big role to play in raising mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

She added that it’s not only confined to actors but common people are also victims of social media. Kubra said that social media pushes people into an inferiority complex by showing them people enjoying a “luxurious lifestyle”. The Sang E Mar Mar star added that social media causes harm because everyone gets into that race “willy and nilly.”

She also pointed out some advantages of social media such as “getting appreciation and immediate response after any project.”

Some of Kubra Khan’s popular projects include drama Sang E Mar Mar, Muqabil, Alif Allah Aur Insan, Alif and Sinf E Aahan.

